CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Down 5.9%

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)’s stock price dropped 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.22. Approximately 9,080,098 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 6,483,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

CIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upped their price target on shares of CEMIG from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of CEMIG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get CEMIG alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 340.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,073 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.