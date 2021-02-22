Centaur (CNTR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.99 Million

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centaur has a market capitalization of $9.99 million and $140,324.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Centaur has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.35 or 0.00479777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00068501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00086838 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00057385 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.27 or 0.00493086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00071691 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00026662 BTC.

Centaur Profile

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 774,458,333 coins. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance

Buying and Selling Centaur

