Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Swedbank

Swedbank trimmed its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,529,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,360 shares during the period. Swedbank owned 0.78% of Centene worth $266,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 30,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.05. 56,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,827,176. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.15. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $74.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,250 shares of company stock worth $1,811,260. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.79.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

