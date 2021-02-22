Center for Financial Planning Inc. Has $1.29 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. 360 Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $253.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,822. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.86 and a 200-day moving average of $212.72. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $255.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

