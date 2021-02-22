CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,731 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 133.7% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 25.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Evercore ISI raised CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $21.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.26. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

