Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.49

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.49 and last traded at $36.41, with a volume of 10274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.48.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.35.

In other news, VP Andrew J. O’neill bought 1,477 shares of Central Securities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.08 per share, for a total transaction of $48,859.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Central Securities during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Central Securities during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in Central Securities by 25.5% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Central Securities during the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Central Securities during the fourth quarter worth about $479,000. Institutional investors own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

