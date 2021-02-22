Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Shares Up 6.2%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) shares shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.68 and last traded at $26.14. 101,837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 186,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.61.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEU. Zacks Investment Research raised Centrus Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Centrus Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $314.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 3.71.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $246,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Dennis John Scott sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $94,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $663,000. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEU. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $831,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 26,743 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 517.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 20,173 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,521,000 after acquiring an additional 19,329 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.