Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) Shares Down 6.7%

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)’s share price dropped 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.03 and last traded at $4.05. Approximately 951,226 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,389,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

The stock has a market cap of $303.39 million, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67.

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 2,500,000 shares of Cerecor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $6,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,540,266 shares of company stock valued at $6,596,656. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 14.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,979,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 247,794 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cerecor by 289.0% during the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 120,032 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Cerecor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 30,134,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,555,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cerecor by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,791,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,177,000 after acquiring an additional 110,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cerecor by 286.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 71,891 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerecor Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERC)

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare pediatric and orphan diseases. It develop therapies for the treatment of inherited metabolic disorders, such as CERC-801 and CERC-802, which completed the phase I clinical trial; and CERC-803.

