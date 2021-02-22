Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) Shares Down 6.7%

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)’s share price dropped 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.03 and last traded at $4.05. Approximately 951,226 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,389,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.
The stock has a market cap of $303.39 million, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67.
In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 2,500,000 shares of Cerecor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $6,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,540,266 shares of company stock valued at $6,596,656. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Cerecor Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERC)
Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare pediatric and orphan diseases. It develop therapies for the treatment of inherited metabolic disorders, such as CERC-801 and CERC-802, which completed the phase I clinical trial; and CERC-803.
