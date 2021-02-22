CertiK Price Reaches $1.81 on Exchanges (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. CertiK has a market capitalization of $63.25 million and $4.28 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CertiK has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CertiK token can now be purchased for about $1.81 or 0.00003429 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $252.17 or 0.00479021 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00068360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00085100 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00057056 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.97 or 0.00482440 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00071268 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00026475 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK’s total supply is 101,243,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,039,692 tokens. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org

