Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) (TSE:CERV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.25

Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) (TSE:CERV) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$13.25 and last traded at C$13.37, with a volume of 13912 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.03.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CERV shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) from C$12.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$207.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.38.

Cervus Equipment Corporation provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

