CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.30

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.07, with a volume of 198954 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

The company has a market cap of C$297.11 million and a P/E ratio of -66.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.26.

CGX Energy Company Profile (CVE:OYL)

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. As of April 6, 2018, it held interests in three petroleum agreements, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks covering an area of approximately 11,005.2 square kilometers located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

