Chainlink (LINK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.38 Billion

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for about $30.27 or 0.00056610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion and approximately $3.38 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 55% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.94 or 0.00749732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00039548 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00024567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00059379 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00038364 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,335.49 or 0.04367180 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) is a token. It launched on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 408,509,556 tokens. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

