ChainX 1-Day Volume Tops $4.90 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last week, ChainX has traded 9% higher against the dollar. ChainX has a total market cap of $79.13 million and $4.90 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for $10.25 or 0.00018804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $268.62 or 0.00493016 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00067693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00085983 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00059596 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.62 or 0.00487499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00071791 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00027752 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

ChainX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

