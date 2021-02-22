Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Holdings Cut by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 45,586 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $21,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 348.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,563,000 after buying an additional 499,581 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 47.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,267,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,111,000 after buying an additional 409,339 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,548,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 138.1% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,749,000 after buying an additional 96,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 263.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after buying an additional 77,717 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $289.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $272.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.58 and a 12-month high of $303.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total transaction of $8,550,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,691,785.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.41.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

