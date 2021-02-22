Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.23 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%.

CRL has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.41.

CRL opened at $289.55 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $95.58 and a fifty-two week high of $303.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $272.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total value of $8,550,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,691,785.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

