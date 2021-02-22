Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,231 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Dolby Laboratories worth $13,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,687,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $358,155,000 after buying an additional 326,910 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.4% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,316,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,236,000 after buying an additional 55,900 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 938,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,214,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 658.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,579,000 after buying an additional 612,992 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 676,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,687,000 after purchasing an additional 206,029 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on DLB. Barrington Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.25.

In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 5,191 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $465,580.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,814 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $3,200,451.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,766 shares of company stock worth $15,555,501. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.93. 6,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,809. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $97.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.13.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $389.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

