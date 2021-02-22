Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 0.8% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $23,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 19.1% in the third quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.1% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 60.2% in the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded up $6.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $339.99. The company had a trading volume of 97,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.60, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.72. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total value of $19,447,675.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,039,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,736,515,111.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.47.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

