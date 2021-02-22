Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $25.31 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,176 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.8% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $25,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,565,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,433,841,000 after purchasing an additional 295,642 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,027,639,000 after purchasing an additional 569,142 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,183,416,000 after purchasing an additional 325,936 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,600,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,927,739,000 after purchasing an additional 178,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,893,662 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,525,698,000 after purchasing an additional 99,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,293 shares of company stock valued at $12,886,401 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $325.22. 58,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,374,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.88. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

