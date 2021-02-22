Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Stock Price Down 11.9%

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK)’s stock price traded down 11.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.63. 5,398,027 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 30,854,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHEK shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Check-Cap from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check-Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $75.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Check-Cap stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 195,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Check-Cap as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

