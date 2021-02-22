Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) shares dropped 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.53 and last traded at $3.57. Approximately 1,188,889 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,691,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $242.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.75.

In other news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 70,000 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 26,320 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $96,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 98,726 shares of company stock valued at $348,744 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 5.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 18.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and Cosibelimab, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in Phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

