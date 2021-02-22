Chemed Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $4.26 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:CHE)

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Chemed in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.26 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $486.41 on Monday. Chemed has a 52 week low of $330.01 and a 52 week high of $560.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $525.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $502.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.75%.

In other news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.45, for a total transaction of $268,489.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,677.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total transaction of $1,098,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,430,975.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,010 shares of company stock worth $2,680,840. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 66,371.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 520,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,006,000 after purchasing an additional 131,819 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 370,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,134,000 after acquiring an additional 21,180 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Chemed by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 252,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,582,000 after acquiring an additional 64,820 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

