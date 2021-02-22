Chesterfield Resources (LON:CHF) Shares Down 5.2%

Chesterfield Resources plc (LON:CHF) traded down 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13.03 ($0.17). 656,303 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 690,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.75 ($0.18).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9.33. The company has a market cap of £13.28 million and a PE ratio of -16.29.

Chesterfield Resources Company Profile (LON:CHF)

Chesterfield Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Cyprus. It primarily explores for copper and gold. The company has a 100% interest in twelve permits covering an area of 50 square kilometers, as well as applications covering an area of 186 square kilometers with total covering area of 236 square kilometers in Cyprus.

