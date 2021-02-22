Chimera Investment’s (CIM) Hold Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CIM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays cut shares of Chimera Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

CIM opened at $11.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average of $9.62. Chimera Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Chimera Investment had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chimera Investment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 119,168 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 342.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 107,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 83,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.