China Merchants Port (OTCMKTS:CMHHY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.42

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CMHHY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.42 and last traded at $14.42, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53.

China Merchants Port Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CMHHY)

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a port operator in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through Ports operation, Bonded Logistics Operation, Port-Related Manufacturing, and Other. The company engages in the container, and bulk and general cargo terminals; and logistic park operation, ports transportation, and airport cargo handling activities.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for China Merchants Port Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Merchants Port and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.