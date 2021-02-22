Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Choice Hotels International in a report issued on Friday, February 19th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s FY2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.17.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $111.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.68 and a beta of 1.48. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $46.25 and a fifty-two week high of $111.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.49.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 299.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,088 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth about $2,632,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 686.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 46,830 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 20.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 57,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 9,888 shares during the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

