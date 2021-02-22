ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Shares Up 15.6%

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) shares shot up 15.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.61. 3,183,736 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 497% from the average session volume of 533,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDXC. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $593.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88.

In related news, Chairman Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. sold 37,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $196,332.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 262,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,651.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ChromaDex by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in ChromaDex by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in ChromaDex by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ChromaDex by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ChromaDex by 302.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

