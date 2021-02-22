Chromia 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.92 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Chromia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0597 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chromia has a market capitalization of $25.64 million and approximately $9.92 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00057812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 60.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.38 or 0.00756699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00040229 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00024022 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00062389 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00039066 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,427.79 or 0.04444146 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia (CHR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,652,097 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

Chromia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

