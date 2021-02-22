Chrono.tech Price Reaches $3.53 on Exchanges (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be bought for about $3.53 or 0.00006492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. Chrono.tech has a total market cap of $2.51 million and $47,202.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00057920 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 58.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $412.60 or 0.00757854 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00040011 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00024268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00061825 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00038950 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,415.08 or 0.04435937 BTC.

About Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

