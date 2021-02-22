Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 388,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,847 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up about 1.1% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Chubb worth $59,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 21.5% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at $17,289,841.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at $16,822,061.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,603 shares of company stock valued at $8,151,275. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CB opened at $164.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.25. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $166.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. Chubb’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.78.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.