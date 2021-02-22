CI Investments Inc. Acquires 490,027 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 84.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,070,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 490,027 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.19% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $123,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $191,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 50.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 41,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $247,809.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,058 shares of company stock valued at $13,515,331. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.47. 47,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,378,178. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $119.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.