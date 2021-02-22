CI Investments Inc. Acquires 932,618 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,659,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 932,618 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up about 1.0% of CI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.18% of Citigroup worth $225,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Ruggie Capital Group lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 496.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

C stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.34. 952,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,957,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

