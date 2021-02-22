CI Investments Inc. Buys 829,732 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 75.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,929,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829,732 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $105,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Optas LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 429,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 144,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KO stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.56. The company had a trading volume of 406,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,866,311. The company has a market capitalization of $217.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $59.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.52.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

