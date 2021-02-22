CI Investments Inc. Decreases Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,223,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,850 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 1.02% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $163,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LYV traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.03. 68,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,232. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.19 and its 200-day moving average is $63.12. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $88.69.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LYV. Jefferies Financial Group cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Macquarie lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

