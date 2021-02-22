CI Investments Inc. Has $116.24 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 38,471 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.07% of Broadcom worth $116,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $1,357,000. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its position in Broadcom by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in Broadcom by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 127,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $55,787,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total transaction of $250,764.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,393 shares of company stock valued at $106,582,391. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO traded down $9.72 on Monday, hitting $480.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,383. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $458.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.56. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Standpoint Research cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.59.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

