CI Investments Inc. Has $143.80 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 102.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 943,947 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476,758 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.08% of QUALCOMM worth $143,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 47,405 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,316 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 19,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $2,816,401.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 67,794 shares in the company, valued at $9,738,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,928 shares of company stock worth $19,222,662 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.30. 383,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,941,113. The stock has a market cap of $160.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.81.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

