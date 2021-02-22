CI Investments Inc. Has $176.30 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 32,108 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $176,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 27,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,949,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total value of $6,724,279.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,637,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.47.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $14.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $463.87. The stock had a trading volume of 60,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,582. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $532.57. The firm has a market cap of $183.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $500.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $463.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.