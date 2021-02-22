CI Investments Inc. Has $82.65 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 490,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.06% of United Parcel Service worth $82,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. FMR LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,739 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,599,000 after purchasing an additional 708,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,900,420,000 after purchasing an additional 549,201 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 521,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,854,000 after purchasing an additional 376,467 shares during the period. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $59,247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $160.83. The stock had a trading volume of 76,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,735,606. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $178.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.21 and a 200 day moving average of $164.30. The company has a market cap of $139.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 53.65%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.91.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

