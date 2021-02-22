CI Investments Inc. Increases Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,878,382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,907 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 1.2% of CI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.24% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $263,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 401,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,842,000 after purchasing an additional 26,174 shares during the last quarter. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $119,270,000 after acquiring an additional 227,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 151,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,888,000 after acquiring an additional 12,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $2.79 on Monday, reaching $86.79. 1,287,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,188,152. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,866,262.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,606 shares of company stock valued at $21,542,633. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

