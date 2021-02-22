CI Investments Inc. Sells 1,959,262 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 66.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 999,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,959,262 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $157,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,688.8% in the 4th quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 9,351 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Adams Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 11,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period.

Shares of TLT stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $142.78. 709,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,759,760. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.43. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.01 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

