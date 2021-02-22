CI Investments Inc. Sells 2,858 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 546,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of CME Group worth $99,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in CME Group by 1,663.6% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 624.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $183,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,215.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $418,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,226,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,936. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $194.64. The company had a trading volume of 50,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,609. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36. The company has a market cap of $69.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.05 and a 200 day moving average of $174.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

CME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.59.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

