CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 1,366 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.20% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $12,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 39,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 37,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $108.34 on Monday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $112.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.