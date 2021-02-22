CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 19,536 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 68.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,536 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $10,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 80.0% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 92.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $239.20 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $251.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -498.32 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.00 and a 200-day moving average of $162.82.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.92.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $30,490,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $3,705,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,082,948 shares of company stock valued at $209,963,993. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

Further Reading: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.