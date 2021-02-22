CIBC World Markets Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 547.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,211,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,024,364 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.09% of Schlumberger worth $26,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 706.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB opened at $26.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $34.71.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.94.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $65,790.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,320.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,981 shares of company stock worth $749,991. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

