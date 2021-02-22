CIBC World Markets Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 215,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.48% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $8,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,189,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,626,000 after purchasing an additional 423,777 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,057,000. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $106,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $43.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.49. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $43.76.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

