CIBC World Markets Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $18,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $49.50 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $50.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.40.

