CIBC World Markets Inc. Boosts Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 140.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,849 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,829 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $9,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 108.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Align Technology news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total value of $1,530,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,886,765. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALGN stock opened at $599.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $565.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.54. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.88 and a 12 month high of $634.46. The company has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALGN. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.71.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

