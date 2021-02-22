CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 7,629 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $9,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

ANTM opened at $294.97 on Monday. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $340.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $310.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 19.55%.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $864,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.60.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

