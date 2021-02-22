CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 8,846 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,846 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $26,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total transaction of $19,968,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total transaction of $127,179.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,887 shares of company stock valued at $29,822,320. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BLK opened at $710.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $108.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $730.08 and a 200 day moving average of $653.60. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $788.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 42.93%.

Several research analysts have commented on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

