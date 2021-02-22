CIBC World Markets Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 715,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 127,741 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $10,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHYS. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $515,000. Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,123,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 137,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 49,487 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 439.5% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 48,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 39,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $14.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.98. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

Further Reading: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.