CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $10.27 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 69.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,036 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $10,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,268,246 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,144,478,000 after buying an additional 1,096,761 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,790,708 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,710,027,000 after purchasing an additional 327,178 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in General Motors by 3.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,041,399 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $415,485,000 after acquiring an additional 432,867 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 9,934.1% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,843,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $333,667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,745,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in General Motors by 33.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,559,665 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $253,281,000 after buying an additional 2,160,331 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Nomura Instinet raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Argus raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.95.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 91,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $4,274,580.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,024 shares in the company, valued at $4,978,887.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,563,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 668,604 shares of company stock valued at $29,498,245 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $52.57 on Monday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

